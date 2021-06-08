'You Are A Warrior': Specially-abled Dancer Stuns Audience With Impressive Performance

An amputee woman in Venezuela and her long-term supportive male dance partner has challenged the conceptions of the disabled body as they participated in a Social Dance Competition at a local Salsa casino. The specially-abled female dance artist left her audience thrilled with her performance full of aesthetic virtuosity and talent despite able-bodied. Andreyna Hernandez had lost her one leg in a tragic accident over 5 years ago, but she had managed to overcome the disability barriers by channeling her inner driving force, inspiring, motivating, and encouraging those around her to pursue their passion, earnestly. Footage of Hernandez and her male dancing partner, also her husband Robert Terán performing a salsa routine, was shared on her official Instagram handle.

The Venezuelan woman can be seen acing the dance moves as she gracefully pulls the twirls, rocks back and forth spins, and rolls with Teran in her vibrant performance costume. “This activity was carried out in my community and I feel very very happy to have participated, and even more so knowing that many people like our work, what we do, and project as an academy,” the amputee dancer wrote in a post.

She continued, “Observing the happiness and motivation of people when seeing a person in my condition dance, and much more considering that just in that area was where that tree was that was the one that caused the loss of my lower left limb.”

The Venezuelan woman informed that it was the same spot where she had met with the mishap that she had now decided to give her mind-blowing performance at. She shared an uplifting message for those who are specially-abled saying that the loss “was not an impediment at all’ and that nothing stopped her. “I'll keep doing what I like until the end of time,” Hernandez said, inspiring both her viewers and her followers on Instagram. The specially-abled Venezuelan woman is a die-hard dance lover. “I am inspired by dancing, and by dancing, I inspire others ... I love what I do. I love dancing,” she explained in one of her posts, adding that her condition did not deter her from participating in the dance contest or pursuing her dreams.

Internet in awe at woman's mindblowing dance moves

The internet was left in total awe and admiration at Hernandez’s zeal as one wrote, “You do not lack anything rather you have plenty of it.” Another said, “You are a warrior.” Meanwhile one other admired the woman’s talent saying, “An honour to share with you. They have excellent talent and above all an excellent heart, God bless them.”

