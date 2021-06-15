'You Couldn't Keep A Secret?' Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun At Elon Musk Over Hannah Montana Tweet

After Elon Musk 'exposed' Hannah Montana's real identity, pop-star Miley Cyrus hit out at the tech billionaire in a hilarious tweet accusing him of 'revealing her secret' to the whole world.

Taking a dig at ‘Anonymous’, an infamous group of hackers that threatened him earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday posted a cryptic tweet taking a wild guess at the identity of the hacker. In the tweet, Musk shared an image of the black hat hacker with a caption -"Hannah Montana is actually Miley Cyrus."

Miley Cyrus responds to Elon Musk

Miley Cyrus who gained fame playing Disney's Hannah Montana which revolves around the life of a girl living a double life joined in the hilarious exchange asking how the SpaceX CEO could build a rocket but not keep her secret.

The fun did not end since Tesla CEO clapped back at Miley Cyrus saying, "133T H4X0R got my phone. Nuthin I could do. Sorry babe." For the unversed, 'l33t h4x0rs' also known as eleet or leetspeak is a fancy term used for teens who claim to be hackers in the field of online gaming or computers.

133T H4X0R got my phone. Nuthin I could do. Sorry babe. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2021

Face-off between Elon Musk and Anonymous

The members of hacker group 'Anonymous' had previously threatened Elon Musk saying, "You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match. We are Anonymous! We are Legion! Expect us.” This came over Musk's comments against cryptocurrency bitcoin which caused the markets to tumble.

"Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives. ... As hardworking people have their dreams liquidated over your public temper tantrums, you continue to mock them with memes from one of your million-dollar mansions,” the said ‘Anonymous’ group alleged in a video.

In response, the Tesla CEO took a swipe at the video makers mocking their ‘obvious’ identities. Musk had earlier called the group ‘fake’ in a tweet saying that they are 'not even a good fake Anonymous”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.