'You Dont Have Teeth?': Man Loses Fake Tooth On Slingshot Ride, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

The rides in parks are fun for everyone but the experience turned out different for a man who lost his fake tooth while he was on the ride. The video that surfaced on the internet features a man screaming in excitement when the ride goes up and suddenly, his false tooth flew off due to high air pressure. The hilarious video has been shared on Daytona Slingshot's Facebook page and it has gone viral. The clip has caught the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to share their views at the comic moment experienced during the ride.

Man loses tooth on a ride

The video features James Dunham and Adalie enjoying the ride and his fake front tooth unexpectedly falls out of his mouth. James is shocked by the event who stops smiling for some moments. But, he soon turns to the girl and says, "You want to hear something really crazy?". The girl in the video does not seem interested but he still tells her about his fake teeth. The girl starts laughing at the whole situation and soon Dunham smiles at the girl without his fake tooth. She then asks, "You don't have teeth?" "No" he replies. She then asks him, "Where did it go?" to which he understandably replies: "I don't know." Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has garnered more than 9K likes and several reactions from social media users. One user commented, "Oh James! I am so sorry this happened to you but thanks for the laugh". Another individual commented, "I have never laughed this hard! You owned the heck out of that moment." "Bless his Heart! He acts mortified", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

There's another video that would brighten up your day. The video features an elderly woman clad in a yellow saree, white shoes and a face mask who can be seen bowling in an alley. The clip was shared by Twitter user Sudarshan Krishnamurthy and in the clip, his grandmother has nailed a bowling strike.

Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose#QueenShit, if you ask me! 👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/T3g4x5dpbk — Sudarshan Krishnamurthy (@sudkrish) May 17, 2021

IMAGE: DaytonaSlingshot/Facebook

