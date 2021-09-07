'You Fool': Old Recording Reveals Talking Australian Duck That Mimicked Human Speech

The world might not have got over the vocal capabilities of parrots and hummingbirds, but a European researcher has added another winged creature to the list. In a three-decade-old recording released by Carel ten Cate, professor at Netherlands' Leiden University showed an Australian musk duck was heard swearing 'you bl**dy fool' along with its capabilities to imitate a shutting door.

A Duck Named Ripper

As per a report by The Guardian, the duck named Ripper was raised in Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, South western side of Canberra was only four years old when his vocals were recorded first by Dr Peter Fullagar, a retired Australian researcher. The report said that the researchers believed Ripper to have picked up the lessons from his master but are unsure about his age when he first started to comprehend human speech.

Professor Cate first came across the existing reference to the talking bird via a book about bird vocalisations, said The Guardian. Initially, it was hard for Cate to believe which made him give it a check.

"When I first read it, I thought it was a hoax, it can't be true. But it turned out to be true", Cate was quoted as saying. In addition Ripper had also mastered the skill of imitating a door being slammed to shut which also might have happened during his stay at the Tidbinbilla reserve," says the expert.

In an interview with the Guardian, University of the Sunshine Coast's Dr Dominique Potvin said upon hearing the recording that there was minimal difference in the opening and closing of doors and the vocals of the ducks recorded. Moreover, Potvin was reported as saying that the ability of musk ducks to mimic sounds was due to a combination of factors. He explained that they have little variation in their call and their close contact with their parents from their early life is also responsible for this.

As per sources, the recording of Ripper's vocals are being studied to determine how animals learn human speeches. As per Cate, the discovery brings new angles to what was known about birds who could mimic human speeches.

