'You Had To Be There': From TV Shows To Snacks, Netizens Recall Old Days With Latest Trend

Twitter users love challenges, whether it's taking part in fun trends or answering brainteasers that often go viral on the microblogging site. So, if you are wondering why Twitter is suddenly filled with posts from people reminiscing about the good old days, it's all because of a new trend. In the latest trend, 'You had to be there', netizens from all around the world have shared different memories by posting pictures of the TV shows they grew up watching, gadgets they used in childhood and candies they ate in childhood.

Twitter invokes memories of users

The reactions from people in a viral trend grips all social media platforms as the internet gets funny and witty while posting the same. The trend 'You had to be there' aims at capturing some interesting moments from our childhood era, and the unique way that they made us feel during our younger days. Twitter users shared some memorable things from the '90s, which are now rarely found. Take a look at the memories Twitter users have shared:

You had to be here (bruh that 9 be having you wait for a hot min) #youhadtobethere pic.twitter.com/pXWrlVJsh9 — Mizz Blossom (@Beth0510R) February 27, 2021

While people now listen to music on mobile phone or laptop but a few years back the people used to listen to music by playing cassette on the tape recorder. The mobile phone has become part of everyone's life but that was not present back then. The people that time used to have a landline telephone at home.

you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/nbkZUVq7uV — Future’s Protégé (@omairsamdani) February 28, 2021

A user has shared pictures of four movies featuring Shahrukh Khan. Netizens growing up always remember these movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zaara, Main Hoon Na, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho etc. These movies have left a great mark in people's lives who grew up at that time.

Kids these days will never understand how LIT this system was #youhadtobethere pic.twitter.com/vNd67BU3wf — The Missing Linc Podcast (@JoshMcNutt24) February 27, 2021

Kids in the present time play games on mobile phones and laptop but kids in childhood during the '90s and early 2000's kids used to play video games. These video games included Mario, Pokemon and the legend of Zelda.

you had to be there pic.twitter.com/4BrTl68t57 — acid fairy (@softgrrl666) February 28, 2021

One of the users has shared the memory of TV shows children used to watch. Kids back then used to watch Shaka Laka Boom Boom in which a child had a magic pencil and everything he used to draw with the pencil used to emerge in front of him. Shows like Sonpari and Shararat were also very popular.

Kids used to love the Tom and Jerry cartoon. The cartoon was based on a cat and a mouse, who used to fight with each other.

You just had to be there.. pic.twitter.com/XOSDklw2Le — OM (@Hotvanadium) March 1, 2021

From choco-filled candies to sweet-mint-cigarettes Twitterati shared their nostalgic memories.

People binge watch movies now on amazon, netflix. Few years back, people used to get vcr on rent and then watch latest movies on TV.

