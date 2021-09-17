Young Baseball Fan's Sweet Gesture After Catching Foul Ball Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch

A video that went viral this week shows a small boy's compassion, and it will fill your heart with warmth. The footage was captured during a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs in Philadelphia on September 15th. The event occurred when the ball soared into the crowd. A young girl and a young boy raced towards the ball, with the boy being the first to catch it.

Competition can be fierce in any sport, especially at the professional level. However, two young baseball fans demonstrated this week that sports are first and foremost about having fun and connecting with others via a magnificent display of sportsmanship, generosity, and thankfulness. The 10-year-old boy raised his hand and proudly displayed the ball to the camera. The girl, on the other hand, was disappointed that she hadn't been the first to see it. She began to cry as a result of her distress. The child then handed the ball to mom quickly and selflessly, thereby ending her game.

Watch the video:

guess it really is the city of brotherly love 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Qft68ht5c8 — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 16, 2021

Netizens react to the viral video:

The video was shared by 'Cut4' on Twitter and has received over 11K likes and has been retweeted 1040 times since it was shared. It has garnered over 1 million views and received various comments. One of the user wrote, "Credit to that kid's parents for teaching him about the important things in life", while another wrote, "I truly believe we are all born with kindness in our hearts. Unfortunately, something happens over our lifetime that changes some people (minority for sure). I hope this next generation can keep the love in their hearts like this young man showed. That is a proud parent moment."

Read them below:

Credit to that kid's parents for teaching him about the important things in life — Rob Peterson (@rpeterson2317) September 17, 2021

I truly believe we are all born with kindness in our hearts. Unfortunately something happens over our lifetime that changes some people (minority for sure). I hope this next generation can keep the love in their hearts like this young man showed. That is a proud parent moment. — DanJones (@danjones63dan) September 16, 2021

Now that young "man" is a classy guy! I hope you know you just made that girl VERY VERY happy!! And, great job Dad - you must be setting a fine example for your son to follow! You both brought a smile to my face and tears to my eyes! — Global ECO Cataclysm + End Housing Profiteering (@SammySleuth) September 17, 2021

I guess the smile on the feeling of making someone happy is much more precious than a baseball.. I wish the boy keeps that kindness in his heart all his life.. — John Doe (@UncleJohnDoe) September 17, 2021

Image: PTI