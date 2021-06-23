'You're So Brave': Gigantic Snake Attacks Zookeeper In The Face, Shocking Video Goes Viral

When it comes to handling reptiles, particularly snakes, even the most seasoned personnel could experience a close call. In one such incident Founder of The Reptile Zoo, Jay Brewer got attacked by a colossal serpentine. The incident stirred the internet after a video of it was shared by the reptile expert on his official Instagram page-jayprehistoricpets.

The short video clip features Brewer trying to collect eggs of a black and yellow python snake. At the start of the video, Brewer could be seen carefully plunging his hand into the snake coil to pull out some eggs. “She is like, finally I lay some eggs and you got take them from me,” he says. However, he then goes on to explain that he wanted to get the eggs to place them in an incubator and make them hatch.

'Hope you are okay'

As the clip progresses, he could be seen continuing his effort to fetch the eggs. However, in the process, the mother snakes attacked him, right in the face. However, while others would have panicked in the case, Brewer brushes it off and continues his venture. Since shared a day ago, the clip has racked up over 121 thousand views and hundreds of thousands of comments. "You’re so brave,” reckoned an individual. To this, Brewer replied, “I’m just doing my job”. Later, another user commented, " "She is so beautiful" lauding the pretty snake. "Oh geez!!!! I hope you're okay!!!," asked another user.

A few weeks ago, Brewer had suffered another snake attack, of which he had shared a video. The video begins with Brewer standing next to a box with a massive snake. As the man becomes a little unattentive, the snake pounces at him, taking complete advantage of the scenario. “Woahhh, look at this. As soon as my eyes shift off of her. See how smart the snake is, as soon as my eyes shifted off from here, she knew that I was not ready to jump”, Brewer can be heard saying in a state of shock. He has termed this incident as ‘one of the closest strikes he has had in a long time.

Image: Jay Brewer/Insta

