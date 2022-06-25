YouTube India Shares 'nice Resignation Letter'; Leaves Internet In Splits

The internet is a unique space where the variety and amount of content in form of photos and videos among other things can make anyone's head spin. One such post has surfaced on social media which depicts a handwritten resignation letter. Just like saying goodbye is never an easy task, preparing a resignation letter is no simple task either. While most people construct a properly formatted, official letter, with concise, detailed information, this resignation letter has broken all boundaries.

The image which has been uploaded on the microblogging platform, Twitter, by the official account of ‘YouTube India’, showcases a one-line resignation letter. The letter reads, “To whomsoever it may concern, chaliye khatam karte hain (Let’s end this now), Yours sincerely". This short letter has left netizens in splits. The image was shared with the caption, “nice resignation letter.”

Take a look at it:

nice resignation letter pic.twitter.com/qhYo3quPA7 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 23, 2022

meanwhile us to @TechnicalGuruji’s video: chaliye shuru karte hai — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 23, 2022

Netizens' react to one-line resignation letter

Since being shared on Twitter, the photo has garnered over 9,009 likes and more than 756 retweets. The photo has even received hilarious comments from netizens lauding the act. Some have even shared images of other funny resignation letters in the comments section, which has further amused netizens.

Reacting to the photo, a Twitter user wrote, “Registration ka bhi alag format hota hai u just submit a letter lol (sic)”, while another commetned, “To whomsoever, it may concern, Don't be sad if you have bad handwriting! You're still eligible to handle @YouTubeIndia account. (sic)” A third person wrote, “Just Saw the same letter but it was a Termination letter. (sic)”

Take a look at some more reactions from netizens below:

I would dedicate this letter to my EX "Chaliye khatam karte hain" 🤣🤣 https://t.co/PZZic63lDr — GlobalAffairs_Thinker (@Thinker_Geo) June 24, 2022

(Image: @YouTubeIndia/Twitter)