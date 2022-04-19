YouTube Prankster Uses Plates Of Whipped Cream To Hit People; Police Issues Warrant

Pranks can be fun but at the same time could also prove to be extremely dangerous. A recent incident came to light wherein a man hit a woman with a plate of whipped cream. As per the Facebook post by Greenville Police Department, officers were called last week to an assault near the Main Street bridge after a woman who had been walking on the sidewalk, pushing her child in a stroller, got hit with a plate full of whipped cream.

However, as per the Facebook post, there were multiple such incidents that took place that day, and the police asked people to inform them about the number provided in the post if they come across the suspect while releasing the photo of the suspect. According to the WSPA news outlet, the police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald of Greenville. Meanwhile, the Greenville police have issued a warrant for his arrest for such a felony assault. Moreover, the authorities reported that they identified the suspect through a surveillance clip as well as in his YouTube videos, with the name “Savage_dre”, in a similar incident where he was wearing the same outfit.

What action have the Police taken?

The Greenville police Sgt. Johnathan Bragg said, as reported by New York Post, “We know he’s done it several times, also he has a YouTube channel and he does it in different places, but we only received a report from one victim that came forward and wants to press charges." Moreover, Moore-Gerald’s channel displayed the two 'pie in the face' prank videos that were posted the previous week, which included one clip wherein he entered a movie theater but exited without battering anyone after he was asked to leave by an employee when he called it a 'social experiment'.

However, the post surfaced on Facebook while the Greenville police visited his last known address when they discovered that he wasn't at the residence. Meanwhile, the woman who was attacked didn't have any injuries, as per the New York Post. An online user wrote in the comments section of the post "I would have taken a picture of him and reported it to the police.'' The second user stated, "This person might think it’s a joke until they run into the wrong person and it could go bad for both of them."

Image: Facebook/ @Greenville Police Department