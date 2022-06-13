YouTube Shares The First-ever Video Posted On Its Platform 17 Years Ago; Watch

From watching entertainment-related content to learning new things, YouTube has become an important part of people's lives. The platform has content for all generations like news, vlogs, cartoons, videos related to studies, etc. Now, the official Instagram handle of YouTube India has shared the first-ever video posted on the video-sharing website. The video caught the attention of netizens who could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip.

The clip uploaded by YouTube features its co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of the elephant enclosure in San Diego. In the clip shared 17 years ago, Jawed Karim said, "All right, so here we are in front of the elephants. Cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks, and that's, that's cool. And that's pretty much all there is to say."

YouTube uploaded the video on Instagram alongside the caption, "if you think about it, it all started with a Short #YouTubeFactsFest." The text written on the clip said, "Would you believe us if we told you this is the first ever video uploaded on YouTube."

Interestingly, this is the only video shared by Jawed Karim on his YouTube channel and has garnered more than 235,179,000 views. Watch the video here:

'We came a full circle' say netizens

The video shared by YouTube India on Instagram has gathered over 172,080 views and tons of reactions. Netizens, surprised to see the video, took to the comments section to share their reactions. One user commented, "This YouTube changed so many peoples lives. (sic)" Another user wrote, "We came full circle! (sic)". A third netizen commented, "And yet i saw this for the first time today (sic)," while a fourth wrote, "I hv seen it! Who would know back then it will become a career. (sic)"

The video-sharing website, YouTube, was launched on 14 February 2005.

Check out some reactions from netizens below:

(Image: @youtubeindia/Instagram/Pixabay)