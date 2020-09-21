YouTuber MrBeast Celebrates 40 Million Subscribers With '40 Cars Giveaway Challenge'

Popular YouTube MrBeast has recently stunned the internet with an ‘unbelievable’ 40 cars giveaway challenge that is worth millions, as he recently achieved 40 million subscribers on YouTube. In video footage that he posted on his channel, the generous social media influencer expressed his gratitude to his fans and the online community for their coming on board with his online content and entrepreneurship. However, this wouldn’t be the first when Jimmy Donaldson has endowed valuables on his followers as an exceptional giveaway prize.

Earlier, the 22-year-old YouTube star gifted another fan on YouTube an estimated 1 million followers in a “MrBeast Challenge” for his cherished support. In the past, he had given away a $10,000 dollar Taco Bell gift card, purchased an island worth $700,000, and gave it away to a supporter, he had also given an option to a subscriber to choose between a house or a Lamborghini as his prize and done shopping for billboards for fans. However, to commemorate his recent milestone of hitting 40 million subscribers, Jimmy said that he had decided to gift 40 cars to his fan.

“I gave my 40,000,000th subscriber 40 cars,” Jimmy wrote on Youtube, adding, that he was able to “afford this because you guys”, celebrating his fans’ support.

One of the guys can be heard asking Jimmy, “How much did you spend?” To this, the YouTuber responds, “Take a guess”. “$300,000,” the guy replies. However, the YouTuber says, “more, I don’t wanna tell you”.

Luke distributes cars to friends and family

In the footage, two guys can be seen happily sprinting on the line of cars parked with numbers on it. The YouTuber who had started his channel in 2013 and has since won a humongous fan following tells his fans that he has loaded the cars on a hauler and the fan is 10 hours away from claiming their prize of a lifetime. The team then drives the truck hauler to his 40,000,000th fan’s home and surprises him. Jimmy blindfolds his winner and unloads all the cars in his backyard. In the challenge, Jimmy then asks his winner to give away those cars to others in under 24 hours, and a custom-wrapped Tesla would be his keep.

Winner Luke then starts distributing the cars which include Porche, Volkswagen Beetle, customized Spongebob Jeep, sedans, and vans, among his friends, grandparents, relatives, also a random Walmart visitor. While there were some automobiles that did not work efficiently, Jimmy stuffed it with gifts such as cash and play stations to surprise the fans.

