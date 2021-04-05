YouTuber Eats 50 Chocolate Eggs In Just 24 Minutes, Opens Up About His Experience: Watch

In a bizarre Easter Day challenge, a British Youtuber gulped down 50 Cadbury chocolate eggs in less than half an hour. Max Standford, who goes on the video-sharing platform by the name of ‘Max Vs Food’ recently uploaded a video that features him devouring the creme loaded confectionery in a record time of 24 minutes 21 seconds. Talking about his YouTube adventure, he said that it was "horrific" adding that "sugar was a real struggle".

Stanford is a semi-professional competitive eater and has previously performed extreme eating challenges. As per his YouTube description, he has been placed at No. 2 in the 2020 British Eating League. In his latest video, the social media personality could be seen consuming as much as 8,850 calories, all wrapped in creme and chocolate.

'Real struggle'

In his video, he also talks about his experience of eating chocolate eggs while being actively timed. He reveals that it was particularly hard to swallow the eggs because of the creme filling and because the chocolate was hard. Another problem that he faced was sugar, which he termed as the "real struggle" of the challenge.

Since shared three days ago, the clip has been viewed by over 1.8 thousand people. Additionally, it also garnered a lot of comments from people who were amazed by his venture. Many others expressed their displeasure and said that they felt "sick" only by looking at it. "Awesome job Max! You did very very good on this challenge. It was not easy at all! Thanks again so much for sending me over the Cadbury UK creme eggs! I actually didn't even taste the difference, maybe because of the excitement and rush of it all, as well as the liquid! Next time I do chocolate, I cannot forget my coffee," wrote a user.

Image Credits: MaxStanford/Insta/Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.