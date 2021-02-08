YouTuber Generates Plasma From Noble Gasses, Watch The Spectacular Experiment

Plasma is often referred to as the fourth state of matter along with solid, liquid and gas. Now an experimenter has taken the charge to show how plasma is generated when different gasses are put under high electromagnetic fields. The spectacular video was shared on YouTube by The Action Lab, which is dedicated to scientific experiments and has left the internet mind boggled.

In the clip, the experimenter could be heard saying a person is required to rip the electrons out of the outer shell of an atom to get plasma, which takes a lot of energy. For that, one needs to get the electric field around a glass tube, containing a gas, high enough to generate plasma. In the video, the experimenter could be seen using mini tubes, each filled with different noble gasses.

Glowing bulbs

As he brings the tube near to a Tesla coil, plasma is generated creating different hues. For instances, a glass tube containing 99.9 per cent helium gas burns into pink glowing light as soon as it is brought near to the coil. He experiments on Helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and the radioactive radon (Rn), all naturally occurring noble gases and the result is just spectacular. While the argon plasma ball appears purple, krypton is bluish. Of all the noble gases, the xenon plasma ball is the dimmest of all.

The video also created a stir on the internet leaving science buffs awestruck. "Now you're talking my language! Plasma is purdy aint it!? No doubt you're familiar with this, but air is 78% Nitrogen. So, the syringe demo was a good example of Nitrogen,"wrote a user commenting on the post. "The action lab 10 years later: "I hold a black hole in my hand," added other. "The action lab: Why yellowish blue can’t exist” Also The action lab: “As you can see it has that nice blueish yellow color," added another.

