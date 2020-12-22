YouTuber Gives Expensive Gadgets, Cash To People Dining At His New Restaurant

In a new stunning gesture to acknowledge his followers, American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson dubbed as MrBeast has taken over the virtual food takeaway scenario in his latest venture as he hands out freebies and wads of cash. The social media celebrity, who dons 48 million subscribers recently started his own food chain namely MrBeast Burger in nearly 300 locations across the US wherein his staff is seen paying his beloved customers a bundle of cash and gadgets just for ordering food. In a YouTube video that MrBeast uploaded, fans were seen lined up outside his establishment in North Carolina as he charitably gave away not only food, but hefty gifts such as iPads, $100 of cash, and other expensive prizes.

“I opened a restaurant that pays you to eat at it,” MrBeast explained in the caption of his video. In a nearly 11 minute clip, people swarmed the restaurant at a drive-thru to collect food, meanwhile cherishing the goodies packed along with their takeaway meal. The staff at the operational kitchen handed out cash surprise as customers cheered with delight in a one-day event that he organized at the town of Wilson. Many turned up with graffiti painted on their car windshields that promoted the YouTuber’s business as it read, “Shop at MrBeast”. Donaldson along with his staff hosted umpteen number of cars at the world’s one of the most exciting drive-thru where he offered delicious free meals ranging from Beast Style Fries, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich, seasoned crinkle fries, and chocolate chip cookies and many more on the menu.

40 cars for 40 million fans

MrBeast is renowned far wide amongst his fans for his generous donations from time to time. Earlier he stunned the internet with an ‘unbelievable’ 40 cars giveaway challenge worth millions after he hit 40 million subscribers. The social media influencer expressed his gratitude to his fans and the online community by distributing costly motorcades, all loaded on a hauler, and driving them to the homes of his fans to give them a surprise. Prior to that, the 22-year-old YouTube star gifted had gifted a fan on YouTube 1 million cash prize in a “MrBeast Challenge” for his cherished support.

