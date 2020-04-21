YouTuber Leaves A Note After Scratching Man's Car, Owner Sends Moving Text

A YouTuber took to his official Twitter handle to share an incident about a generous man whose car he accidentally bumped with his pickup truck while parking, the man’s response has left the internet speechless. Casey Neistat wrote a post saying that he had been complaining about Los Angeles a lot, but, in fact, has fallen in love with it. He told the users that in an accident this morning, he ended up hitting a car that got a small but noticeable scratch, so he left a note for the owner that said he would pay for the damage. Because he had left his phone number on the note, the owner contacted him with a heart-warming reply instead.

According to the text's screenshots shared by Casey, the man wrote in response, “thank you so much for the note. Please don’t worry about the scratch. Any money you had to put towards my car feel free to please donate to a local Venice food bank.” The anonymous car owner wished, “Have a great week”. Therefore, moved by the gesture, Casey made donations to the local charity at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and shared the details with the man thanking him for his “understanding and generosity”. The man said the world needed more people like Casey in such times of crisis.

been complaining about LA a lot, lemme share why I love LA. I scratched a guys car this morning when parking my truck, total accident, small but noticeable scratch. I left the owner a note on the wiper and he texted me... pic.twitter.com/0x8HQkjGa2 — Casey Neistat (@Casey) April 20, 2020

Post goes viral

Casey’s post about the incident caught the attention of the social media as users who joked about the name “Mr Scratched Car” that Casey made the donations as. His tweet was liked 175.2k times and was shared by nearly 14.9k people. “You scratch a car once and you became Mr. Scratched Cars.,” wrote a user.“10/10 human interaction, love this,” wrote another. “Donation made in the name of “Mr scratched car” Casey you are a legend,” said the third.

I drive a 17 year old lifted pick up. So no rear view cam and really hard to see what’s behind you. I’m also a terrible driver — Casey Neistat (@Casey) April 20, 2020

Love it! As soon as everything hopefully gets back to normal we can tackle your driving skills together...👊 — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) April 20, 2020

That was that funniest part — Micho (@Micholous) April 21, 2020

Thats awesome Casey! Thanks for sharing — Dasu (@AmritDasu) April 20, 2020

Still truly good people in this world. — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) April 20, 2020

Class act, both of you — Tristan Ervin 📸🎥 (@tristanervin_) April 20, 2020

That’s awesome. — Khalifa Al Haroon - Mr. Q (@iloveqatar) April 20, 2020

Honoree Title: Mr. Scratched Car. I love it! — Dunna (@dunnadidit) April 20, 2020

For some people, integrity is more important than money. — ReaVer @ Home (@MGM_ReaVer) April 20, 2020

