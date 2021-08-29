YouTuber Logan Paul Spends $155k On NFT Rocks; Says 'it's Ridiculous But Digital History'

Logan Paul, a popular YouTuber and a celebrity boxer has purchased NFT Rocks made of 26 pixels for a total of $155,000. In a move seen by many as the search for online fame has made people spend astonishing amounts of cryptocurrency on such NFT rocks. Logan tweeted that he was having dinner when he decided to grab these elite collectibles.

Logan said he decided to purchase a pair of blockchain collectibles, which are blocks of 18 pixels that resemble rocks. These digital rocks that Logan bought are part of an NFT project named We Like the Rocks. They claim that they launched before their rivals EtherRock back in 2017. EtherRock was recently restarted and is a place for crypto spenders to invest. The amount at which Logan purchased these rocks, $65,000 and $95,000, was cheaper at We Like the Rocks than at the EtherRock. Logan paid 20 ETH and 30 ETH for the digital rocks.

I literally left dinner last night to snag these.



$60k and $95k. The first rock NFT on Ethereum @weliketherocks; actually came before the Ether rock. I know it’s ridiculous but it’s digital history and I think they’re pretty cool 😌 pic.twitter.com/0kfELpbyVe — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 27, 2021

We Like the Rocks are now hoping to try and replace EtherRock as the only market player. Logan Paul even agreed to the theory and went ahead to call the project "digital history." Paul said he bought the rocks for "$60k and $95k. The first rock NFT on Ethereum @weliketherocks; actually came before the Ether rock. I know it’s ridiculous but it’s digital history and I think they’re pretty cool " Currently, EtherRoks is valued at just above $2 million.

Logan replied to a user who was supporting EtherRock by saying, "This is nonsense. The first smart contract was buggy, it was a kind of a beta version and that's what it says as a comment in the real Etherrock smart contract. The only and real Etherrock is available here: https://etherrock.com." Logan replied, "Regardless, there’s no debating that it came before the Ether Rock. Code doesn’t lie. If Da Vinci threw away his first painting because it wasn’t perfect, then somebody found it, would it still be his first painting? Would it still have value? The answer is a resounding YES"

Fluctuating prices of the digital rocks

Paul and other stakeholders of We Like the Rocks holders are hoping to overshadow the success of EtherRocks and make a compelling profit. After purchasing the rocks for $65,000 and $95,000, Logan has listened the same for 1500 ETH each. The cumulative price would be around $5 million. Prices for digital rocks on the We Like the Rocks website have been chaotic over the last few days. Some rocks were being sold at for as little as two hundred thousand dollars while also being valued at more than 22 million at another instant.