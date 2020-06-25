Youtuber Ritu Rathee Taneja Shares Her 'Apna Time Aa Gaya' Success Story

Ritu Rathee Taneja is a popular celebrity known for her Youtube videos on her channel called the Flying Beast. By profession, Ritu Rathee Taneja is not just a content creator but also a successful pilot. She is also a mother to a two-year-old daughter who is a popular face that can be seen in her vlogs. She was recently featured on the popular page called Humans Of Bombay.

Ritu Rathee Taneja's story of becoming a pilot

From Ritu Rathee Taneja's interview, we come to know that her life was not always perfect. She had to go through a lot of hardships in order to excel in what she wanted. She says that it wasn't easy being ambitious in the society where people thought, “'Ladkiyan bojh hain (girls are a burden)”. All her relatives suggested that she should get married before she got too educated. But this was not what Ms Taneja's parents had in mind for her. Youtuber Ritu said that a school friend suggested that she should try and become a pilot. This was the idea that completely changed her life.

Ritu revealed that she applied for various training programs in the US and got a response from them after eight months. Even after getting into the training program, Ritu was doubtful if her parents would send her halfway across the world, alone. She asked her father to spend their savings on her education rather than using it up for her marriage. Ritu says that her father agreed but their relatives tried to change his father’s mind. Ritu Rathee Taneja said that her relatives used to say things like, “she'll go abroad and do things with boys, get her married before she's fully ruined". But her parents did not listen to their relatives and sent her to the US for training.

After returning from her training, Ritu was not able to find a job as there were no vacancies. She soon managed to bag a co-pilot’s job in an airline company. She then flew around 60 flights a month until she was promoted to a Captian. Ritu says that sitting on the Captain's seat was her 'Apna time aa gaya' moment. Currently, she is still working as a pilot. She is also uploading a number of Youtube videos along with her husband who also happens to be a pilot. Their channel has over 3 million subscribers and their fan following is known as Beast Army.

