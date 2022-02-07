YouTuber Shows How BTS' Jungkook Would Sound As A Bollywood Singer; Desi ARMY Reacts

From Blood Sweat & Tears to Dynamite, the South Korean boyband BTS has taken over the world with their songs transcending nationality and language. People from every walks of life are known to enjoy their music delivering the message of 'love yourself' regardless of the music genre. Fans from across the world enjoy the band's music in Korean as well as in the English language.

However, a recent video that has been doing rounds on the internet has caught Indian fans' attention as they got a glimpse of how a member of the band, Jungkook, would sound like if he was a Bollywood singer. Check out the video and Desi ARMY's reaction to it.

BTS' Jungkook sings s Hindi song?

A content creator and musician named Anshuman Sharma took to his social media to share a mashup video of BTS' Jungkook singing a Hindi song called 'Saari Raat'. The edited video showed the Korean singer lip-syncing to the Hindi song, however, interestingly, the musician managed to tune a perfect voice of the singer for the edit. Sharing the video, Anshuman Sharma wrote,

''If Jungkook was a Bollywood singer? 👀 Got so many requests for this one! So here it is, finally made Jungkook of BTS sing in hindi, hope ya’ll dig it!'' Additionally, he also revealed that he tried to fit in every member's voice in the edit by writing, ''Ps- I tried to fit all the members but it was impossible to do in one edit''.

Desi BTS ARMY reacts to the edit

Social media got flooded with praises for the new edit as fans could not believe the uncanny resemblance the edited voice had with the original one. One netizen wrote, ''Jungkook would sound heavenly singing hindi songs istg'' while another fan wrote, ''WHAT ISS THISSSS JUNGKOOK SINGING IN HINDIPLZZ I NEED A FULL VERSION OF THIS IS SO ADDICTIVE'' Another fan tweeted about how catchy the song was by writing, ''dk why is that Jungkook singing in hindi so catchy..i mean I just keep singing "Saari raat Saari raat baatein meri jaana" on loop now-a-days!!''

Meanwhile, the band is currently on break and enjoying time doing their favourite activities as seen in their individual Instagram handles. They are also gearing up for Permission to Dance on Stage concert in South Korea.

Image: Instagram/@anshuman.sharma1