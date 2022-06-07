YouTuber Sneaks In Fake Wax-figure Of Social Media Star Hasbulla At Madame Tussaud; Watch

A YouTuber managed to sneak in a fake wax figure of the popular social media personality Hasbulla Magomedov at the world-famous Madame Tussaud museum. Located in London, the Madame Tussaud museum is home to wax figures of several Hollywood stars such as Zendaya, The Rock, Beyonce and more.

Hailing from Russia, Hasbulla became an overnight internet star due to his comical videos and collaborations with other social media stars.

YouTuber sneaks Hasbulla's wax figure into Madame Tussaud museum

(Lord) Liam Bedford took to his YouTube channel and other social media handles to share a video of him sneaking in Hasbulla Magomedov's fake wax statue at Madame Tussaud museum in London. In the video, Liam Bedford is heard saying, ''These are official waxworks of the royal family,'' as he showed around the museum. He continued, ''And just around the corner is a wax work of Hasbulla that I made and snuck in.''

''So, I snuck in a fake waxwork of @hasbulla.hushetskiy into the world famous Waxwork Museum; Madame Tussaud’s. This is the best thing I’ve done,'' the YouTuber wrote in the caption.

In the almost 10-minute long YouTube video, Bedford showed the process of creating a 3D printed figure of the social media star which he would eventually sneak into the museum. The 25-year-old also documented the process of him and his team sneaking the statue into a duffle bag. In the video, the visitors in the museum were seen clicking pictures with the wax figure.

In an interview with Ladbible, Bedford said, ''I was so anxious about getting through security. The making of the figure went so smoothly that I knew something had to go wrong,'' he continued, ''I need to thank Madame Tussauds for taking the joke well, I didn’t expect it!''. The process of making the fake wax figure of Hasbulla cost more than £600. It is also important to note that the fake wax figure of Hasbulla was taken down by the museum after it was on display for around half an hour, as per the outlet.

Image: Instagram/@liambedfordyt/hasbula.official