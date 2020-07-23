YouTuber trio recreates MacOS Big Sur Wallpaper, their journey wins internet. Watch

A YouTuber trio recently recreated Apple macOS Big Sur wallpaper, undertaking a one-of-its-kind adventure. Andrew Levitt, Jacob Phillips, and Taylor Gray, who have previously recreated many of Apple’s wallpapers, once again took the challenge and recreated the wallpaper which captures the natural beauty from a helicopter.

'A different challenge'

In the video clip, they start by narrating how this year’s challenge to recreate apple’s wallpaper was difficult for them adding that they themselves attended Apple's live conference at WWDC. Unlike, other years, the creators from Apple took the big Sur from a helicopter. The clip further shows, how the trio trains, travels, and finally achieve the goal.

Sharing the video on their YouTube channel, Andrew wrote, “With Apple's latest announcement of macOS Big Sur at the WWDC software conference in June, Apple gave us a real big challenge to recreate their newest default wallpaper. Apparently Catalina wasn't a hard enough challenge. This year we had to follow the legendary crack marketing team 4,000 feet above the Big Sur coast in a helicopter to capture the shot.”

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 3,336,084 times and counting. One user wrote, "This is probably the most professionally shot video on YouTube for someone" while another joked," Let’s hope apple doesn’t start taking wall paper pictures on the moon" Yet another comment wrote," Dude, this shot of you walking in front of the moon... That looked awesome" Yet another comment read, "Apple Engineers be like: actually we didn't photoshop anything. All photos were taken on an iPhone 4s in midday slightly color corrected using iMovie."

