YouTubers Trick Royal Pundits Into Sharing Views On Harry & Meghan Before Interview Aired

Even before Prince Harry and Meghan’s extraordinary interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired on Sunday night on CBS, YouTubers have proved in a shocking revelation the eagerness of British commentators to share their ‘expertise’ on the couple that stepped down as ‘working members’ of the family in January 2020 due to treatment by media and lack of support from the family. In the video that YouTuber duo, Josh Pieters & Archie Manners posted on March 6, they tricked the royal pundits to share their opinions before the interview was aired on March 7. The ‘experts’ talked about the candid, emotional conversation of the trio.

The video was released on YouTube with the tagline “We Proved Royal Experts Lie About Harry and Meghan.” It was shot on March 5 and the four experts were asked to reveal their respective opinions. However, it became evident that it didn't matter for them, what Harry and Meghan said in wildly-anticipated sit-down interview. These ‘experts’ included Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward, and royal commentators Richard Fitzwilliams and Victoria Arbiter.

In the video, Seward said, “In the interview, to my mind, this was an actress giving one of her great performances...From start to finish, Meghan was acting.” The other two experts then weighed in on the talk and said, “Oprah is a friend who gave them an easy ride. She was totally sympathetic, and there was a great deal in it that the palace will find deeply concerning.”

Manners asked her whether Oprah "went soft" on Markle, to which she said, "it was an iron fist in a velvet glove. She did ask the tough questions. She had to ask the tough questions," said Victoria Arbiter, while Fitzwilliams claimed it was "not a balanced interview."

“I suppose what we were putting to the test was, given that they influence public opinion, and particularly at a time where public opinion is so divided on this issue, whether they had any insights worth listening to,” he said. Towards the end of the video, Manners highlighted the main purpose of the prank which was to draw public attention to the “commentators who are shaping public opinion”. However, their message was clear that it is in the hands of the viewers to decide what they want to believe in.

Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview

In the wildly-anticipated bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan with celebrity interviewer Oprah Winfrey, their two-hour-long conversation that aired on CBS on Sunday night had several surprising moments.

From Meghan revealing that there were conversations about their son Archie’s skin colour to Harry saying that his father, Prince Charles and brother, Prince William are ‘trapped’ by the conventions of UK monarchy, the damming allegations/revelations by the couple are reportedly expected to push their relationship with the royal family to a new low. Here are the key never-heard-before remarks by Prince Harry and Meghan about the family they were a part of nearly over a year ago.

Meghan has revealed that she had suicidal thoughts and struggled with her mental health shortly after becoming a part of the royal institution. The 39-year-old said in the exclusive sit-down interview aired by CBS that the “stress and isolation” drove her to contemplate taking her own life while she was pregnant with son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan also disclosed that they got married “in our [their] back yard with the Archbishop of Canterbury” three days before the fairytale wedding that was telecasted live across the globe. She said that their wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, was a "spectacle for the world".

