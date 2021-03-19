Zac Efron's Death Rumour Leaves Twitter Fuming, Fans Call It "damaging" And "stupid"

Twitterati is furious over a new fake story on actor Zac Efron's death. The fake news surfaced a few hours ago that claimed Disney alumni Zac Efron has passed away. But soon fans and many other social media users found out that the news was completely fabricated. Many Twitter users even took to social media and expressed their distaste over the same.

Every now and then social media users often come across fake news. Many of these fake news items are intended for entertainment, but some of them often end up creating a mess or mass hysteria. Same is the case with a latest fake story that focused on Zac Efron’s death.

Social media users a few hours ago were bombarded with a rumour that High School Musical fame and former Disney star Zac Efron has passed away. This Zac Efron’s viral news soon began trending. But turns out, Zac Efron’s death is fake story. This led to many Twitter folks trending #ZacEfron on the site and even called out others for spreading the rumour. Take a look at some of these reactions below.

I’m just going to post this cute photo of Zac Efron and a kangaroo that he posted 1 Day ago...my heart was almost in my mouth when I saw the rumours. What a sick joke. pic.twitter.com/tKlyEWi4Mq — McFly Fan (@Mrs_Poynter98xx) March 19, 2021

DONT SPREAD FAKE NEWS!!



DONT SPREAD STUPID RUMOR ABOUT ZAC EFRON’S DEATH!!



This is a serious thing, don’t do that.



Zac is healthy, he’s filming Down To Earth 2 in Australia. — ILA!| corio snow stan account|GREYS SPOILERS| (@feysandwilson) March 19, 2021

ZAC EFRON IS WELL AND TRULY ALIVE AND WELL FILMING IN AUSTRALIA FOR DOWN TO EARTH SEASON 2!!!! DONT SPREAD SOMETHING SO DAMAGING ðŸ˜¡ — Zefrons b!tch (@Zefronator__87) March 19, 2021

Rumours about @ZacEfron #zacefron being dead? Seriously were in a pandemic do not be spreading rumours about people being dead. ðŸ¤·ðŸ˜¡

Likely filming ðŸŽ¥ðŸ“½ï¸ðŸŽžï¸https://t.co/mvH3lFU0NJ — hakinah (@Integercode) March 19, 2021

Zac Efron’s near-death experience

Back in 2019, Zac Efron was working on a survival series titled Killing Zac Efron. In the series, Efron will be surviving in the jungles of Papua New Guinea for three weeks. During his stay there he will be only equipped with some basic gear and a guide who will help him navigate the dense forests of Papua New Guinea.

But soon, multiple news portals revealed that Zac Efron fell seriously ill while shooting for the series. The reports claimed that Zac Efron had contracted a fatal bacterial infection and according to Refinery29’s report a few doctors suspected that Zac Efron had developed a serious case of typhoid. Soon, the High School Musical star was flown to Australia for immediate medical attention.

The decision help Zac Efron to recover from the infection and he himself ended up giving an update to his fans about his health. In an Instagram post, Zac Efron posed for a picture with a bunch of kids and adults from Papua New Guinea. Along with the picture Zac Efron wrote, “Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea, but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.”. He further added, “I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”.