Zambian TV Anchor Interrupts Live Broadcast To Claim He Hasn't Been Paid By Channel: Watch

A Zambian TV presenter recently interrupted a live news broadcast to claim on-air that he hadn’t been paid by the news channel. Kabinda Kalimina was reading out the top news stories on KBN TV News when he made an unexpected accusation on air. The news anchor began by stating: “Away from the news, ladies and gentleman, we are human beings. We have to get paid”.

Kalimina then went on to say, “Unfortunately, on KBN we haven't been paid... Sharon and everyone else haven't been paid, including myself. We have to get paid”.

KBN TV condemns anchor's 'drunken behaviour'

After his comments, Kalimina was then cut off by the station and the producers quickly began the opening trailer again. Following the incident, Kennedy K Mambwe, the CEO of KBN TV, released a statement on the channel’s Facebook page condemning Kalimina’s actions. Mambwe described Kalimina actions as a “one-night stunt of fame” and further accused the news anchor of being “drunk”.

The statement read, “As KBN TV, we are appalled with the drunken behaviour exhibited through a video clip that has gone viral on social media and staged by one of our part-time presenters during what should have been the main news bulletin last night”.

“Therefore, last night’s behaviour by Kabinda Kalimina is out of character and does not represent who we are as a station. We strongly condemn that despicable behaviour and urge members of the public to treat that “One-Night stunt of Fame” with the contempt it deserves,” it added.

Further, the media outlet said that “investigations” are being carried out to determine how a “drunken part-time presenter found himself on air unabated”. It added that disciplinary actions will be taken against anyone who may have been party to the scheme.

Kalimina refutes channel's claim

Following KBN TV’s statement, Kalimina, however, has since has refuted their claims that he was drunk. He questioned how he could have been under the influence when he had presented three other show before the news bulletin. He said, “Yes I did that on live TV, just because most journalists are scared to speak out doesn't mean journalists shouldn't speak out”.

IMAGE: Facebook

