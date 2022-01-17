Zara Rutherford Becomes Youngest Woman To Fly Solo Around The World; To Land In Belgium

A 19-year-old pilot, Zara Rutherford will finally land her single-seater Shark sport aircraft in Kortrijk, Belgium, on January 17, 2022, more than 150 days after starting her journey to become the world's youngest woman to travel around the world solo, as per the reports of AP News.

Earlier, an American aviator Shaesta Waiz achieved the previous record at the age of 30. Rutherford comes from a family of pilots. The British-Belgian teen received her pilot's licence in 2020. She is thought to have put in around 130 hours of solo flight time in preparation for this attempt.

Zara recently finished her A-Levels in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Economics, and Physics, and plans to pursue a degree in computer science at university. She hopes that her endeavour to break the record will encourage more girls and women to pursue careers in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields. The statistics suggest that only 5% of commercial pilots and 15% of computer scientists are female.

Rutherford has travelled to approximately 50 nations

Zara Rutherford left Belgium on August 18, 2021, for a 32,000-mile journey west. She has since travelled to approximately 50 nations, including the United States, Greenland, Colombia, and South Korea, and has flown across five continents, according to the Sun.

While flying in Siberia, the light disturbed her vision, making her question if she was seeing mountains or clouds. Rutherford also stated that China declined the permission citing COVID-19, which she claims was annoying because she was in a plane at 6,000 feet.

Rutherford also talked about the changing colours of sand and rock in the Saudi Arabian desert, the barrenness of northern Alaska, the massive circular Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and the sight of what has been dubbed the world's loneliest house on Iceland's uninhabited island of Ellioaey.

According to AP News, she also stated that when she actually flew over Alaska, Russia, or Greenland, she realised there was no safety and there was nobody for aid if something went wrong.

Rutherford wants to be an astronaut

Rutherford claims that her ambition, other than flying around the world, is to be an astronaut, according to AP News. She holds FAA and UK private pilot licences, as well as microlight certificates from Slovakia and France. She joined the Honourable Company of Air Pilots in 2019 and has been a member ever since.

