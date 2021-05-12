Zerodha CEO 'kills' Work-related Chats Post 6 Pm, Wins Internet

The coronavirus pandemic introduced the concept of work from home to many. While it looked enjoyable and productive at the start, WFH soon started taking a toll on people’s well-being as they overburdened themselves with excessive work. Now, in a bid to help employees to strike a perfect personal-professional balance, CEO of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath has taken a step that is being applauded widely.

On May 11, Kamath took to Twitter to announce that his firm has killed all work-related chats post 6 pm and holidays. “Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse," (sic) he added. Kamath said that by doing so, he wants to see if the “feeling of burn" or “brain fried” scales down.

In a subsequent tweet, he also called out the habit of multitasking which has become ubiquitous during work from home. Sharing a research link, the young entrepreneur stated that multitasking reduces performance and could also damage brain cells. “Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH,” he wrote.

At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried. 1/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021

Apparently, multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain (check the link below).

Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (Multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH.https://t.co/iZxIjg7qsR



2/2 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021

Kamath's considerate gesture has won the internet. Following his tweet, netizens urged other companies to take a cue from this decision and think about similar steps to cut the workload and stress of employees. "If u can do it on Leher App and let outsiders also interact with your teams it will be wonderful. Lot of knowledge and experience will be traded," (sic) wrote a user. "A victim of it. Also, simultaneous multiple chats are also not effective you need to spend more time explaining later on," (sic) added another. Meanwhile, a third user wrote, "Good step, Nithin in terms of giving dedicated cognitive freedom. But it’s difficult to make conclusions for all human brains. Interpersonal variability is very high in cognitive processin" (sic). Lauding Kamath, a user wrote "U have understood it absolutely right. Really appreciate ur actions taken for the well being of ur employees" (sic).

Thanks for creating this masterpiece called zerodha. I used to use agents all the time for my investments and now a person like me gets to invest my own money 👏🏻 — Savitri देवी (@SavitriiDevi) May 8, 2021

Totally. It confuses mind and if not that then people are so distracted in the calls that end up leading to bad decisions. — axayg (@axayg) May 7, 2021

Happens with me everyday, everytime and I am already feeling that quality and productivity is going down in order to accomplish multiple things simultaneously. Since last week have decided to finish one thing and then pick up other. — Nitin (@beingNitinJain) May 6, 2021

Multitasking is alright when one is doing two low attention work — say polishing shoe and listening to pop music (not classical) 😁. The book Hyperfocus describes this well — Debashis Basu (@Moneylifers) May 6, 2021

