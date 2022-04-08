Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Launches Health Initiative, Promises Bonus On Losing Weight

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath on Friday launched a health initiative on the occasion of World Health Day, promising the companies' employees to earn half a month's salary as a bonus for losing weight. On Thursday evening, Kamath took to social media to shed light on the benefits of maintaining the body mass index (BMI). According to the Zerodha CEO, measuring a person's BMI is the easiest way to start one's fitness journey.

Zerodha CEO provides incentives to lose weight

According to the fitness initiative launched by Kamath, all the employees of the company who have a BMI of less than 25 will be eligible to get half a month's salary as incentives. In addition to this, all those who'll be able to get their BMI under 24 before August will get another half month's pay as bonus. Taking to Twitter, Nithin Kamath wrote, "We are running a fun health program at @zerodhaonline. Anyone on our team with BMI <25 gets half a month's salary as bonus. The avg BMI of our team is 25.3 & if we can get to <24 by Aug, everyone gets another ½ month as a bonus. It'd be fun to compete with other companies. (sic)"

While making the announcement, Nithin Kamath noted that although measuring BMI is not the best way to track fitness, he believes that it is at least a good start for those taking a step towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He added, "PS: I know BMI isn’t the best measure to track health & fitness, but it is the easiest way to get started. With health & most other things in life, the most important bit is to get started. Btw, walking 10,000 steps daily is a great start if you've been wanting to get healthy. (sic)"

On Friday, the Zerodha CEO also backed his health initiative by stating his ultimate goal. He wrote on Twitter, "The plan has been to get everyone to a diagnostic centre once a year to track health, but has been a challenge given WFH & most on our team aren’t in Metros. Instead of procrastinating, we thought a good way is to get started with something".

It is pertinent to note that this isn't the first health initiative launched by the company. Last year, Kamath set specific health goals for his team and ran a lottery of Rs 10 Lakhs amongst those who achieved the health target successfully. In addition to this, the company also organised online yoga and mental health counselling sessions during the lockdown.

Image: Twitter/@Nithin0dha