Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath's Chess.com Account Reopened, Netizens Left Disappointed

Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath recently made headlines when he faced 5 times world champion, Vishwanathan Anand, in a chess match and ended up defeating him as well. Both Kamath and Anand had engaged in a charity game on Sunday to raise funds for the COVID-19 battle. Recently, Nikhil Kamath admitted in a statement posted on Twitter that he had taken help from people analyzing the game as well as computers. This lead to Chess.com, the platform that organized the matches, banning Nikhil Kamath's chess account and also issued a statement defending its move.

Chess.com reopens Nikhil Kamath's chess account

Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath faced massive backlash after he admitted that he had taken help to win the chess game against world champion Vishwanathan Anand. This lead to Chess.com banning his account and they also released a statement that read, "No account closure brings us joy, but we remain committed and work hard to ensure that all chess games are played fairly on Chess.com, and we will continue to invest heavily in our team and systems to ensure the safety and happiness of our users". In response to the ban, the Zerodha co-founder remarked that it was ridiculous to think that he really beat Vishwanathan Anand in a chess game, adding that it is like saying he beat Usain Bolt in a 100 meters race.

However, on June 15, 2021, Chess.com issued another statement on its official Twitter handle and added that with the full cooperation of Vishwanathan Anand, they have decided to reopen all the accounts in question during the event. It was also mentioned that with the cooperation of the players and the fact that all the rules were not properly understood, neither Chess.com nor Anand see any reason to uphold the matter any further. The statement also added that Anand has no interest in further pursuing the matter as well.

Netizens react to Chess.com reopening Nikhil Kamath's account

The reopening of Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath's account after his match with Vishwanathan Anand garnered mixed reactions from netizens. While the majority of them stated that it was because of a legend like Anand that Chess.com revoked its decision of banning the accounts, others added that the accounts were opened only because the people concerned were celebrities or billionaires. Some netizens even stated that it is a disappointment and that they would no longer take interest in such matches hereafter.

Accounts are reopened because they are billionaires or celebrities. ✌️ — Parth Jariwala (@parth_25zari) June 15, 2021

Fairly disappointing move. From the statement it appears that the organizing team was aware of the "cheating" going on. We as viewers will not have any interest in following such events, however good the cause, any longer. — Damaged Goods (@damagednfragile) June 15, 2021

that's okay, three cheaters less wouldn't really matter in the first place. — Philipp Pröts (@ProtsPhilipp) June 15, 2021

Absolute disgress. Cheating in a charity event against the world champion is far more heinous crime than some kid cheating in a competitive tournament. These are grown up privileged rich adults with huge ego who are present day influencer. This is just sending the wrong message — Priyankar Mandal (@PrimaRx10) June 15, 2021

After this incident it's hard for us to believe in Zerodha — komal🥲 (@KomalLPorwal) June 15, 2021

Image - Nikhil Kamath's Instagram Account

