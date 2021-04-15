Zomato CEO Calls Out Swiggy For Night Deliveries, Mumbai Police Say 'read Notification'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on April 14 took a dig at their competitor Swiggy for delivering orders after 8pm in Mumbai amid coronavirus lockdown. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a curfew in the state starting Wednesday, except for essential services in a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 infections. Therefore, while taking to Twitter, Goyal attached a screenshot from the food delivery platform Swiggy’s application and tagged the Mumbai Police, asking for clarification.

In his post, Goyal said that his company is also prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8pm in the state. However, he added that Zomato is not doing so because the firm is “abiding by the letter of law”. Goyal said that Swiggy is although delivering food even after 8pm and further urged the Mumbai Police to clarify the way forward.

Zomato is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law.



I see our competition is continuing to operate post 8pm. I urge @MumbaiPolice to please clarify the way forward here. pic.twitter.com/LFd9qZUmED — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 14, 2021

Mumbai police, on the other hand, was quick to respond. The police department urged Goyal to read the government notification. They also informed that home delivery is allowed and there is no time limit specified. The Zomato founder, thereafter, apologised to Swiggy as well.

Kindly read the Govt Notification. It says that Home Delivery is allowed but there is no time limit specified. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2021

Thank you. Mumbai, we are on tomorrow. We have received the notice at 9:54pm. @swiggy_in - I am sorry, had no other choice. I love you â¤ï¸ https://t.co/LbPMNRJL2i — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 14, 2021

Soon after Goyal’s post, internet users, however, flooded the comment section with hilarious replies. While one user jokingly wrote, “May I suggest hiring a good lawyer who understands notifications moving forward? I could suggest a few,” another added, “Sir - one q. Why do you order from swiggy? (3 items in cart ;) ) Maybe saving delivery fees using @swiggy_in super”. One user also said, “There wasn't any time restriction mentioned in the second lockdown order. May be Zomato's team needs to be on top so that the CEO doesn't have to post on Twitter”.

Teacher teacher, please see what Rahul, Sriharsha and Nandan are doing behind your backðŸ˜¬ — Vibhu Sharma (@vthemanager) April 14, 2021

Great to see such kind of competition after such a long time. Awaiting response from Swiggy. Reminds me of coke Pepsi warðŸ¤ŸðŸ¾ — aman yadav (@yadavaman84) April 15, 2021

You can order from @swiggy_in then — 27 (@hns_27) April 14, 2021

Maharashtra’s ‘Break the Chain' guidelines

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra remains sensitive as the western state accounts for over 40 per cent of the active cases across the country. The state government has released 'Break the Chain' guidelines till April 30 to tackle the COVID-19 surge across the state. While night curfew has been imposed from 8 PM to 7am, section 144 has been imposed across the state from 7am to 8pm.

Essential services including Hospitals, diagnostic centres, Clinics, Medical insurance offices, Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services, Groceries, Vegetables Shops, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, food shops, Trains, Taxis, Autos and public buses, offices of Diplomats of various countries, all Public Services by local authorities, Transport of Goods, agriculture-related services, e-Commerce, accredited media are exempt from movement restrictions.

(Image: PTI)