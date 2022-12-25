Zomato Delivery Agent Grooves Outside Wedding Venue, Netizens Calls Him 'show Stopper'

With wedding season in full swing in India, a number of videos of people dancing to popular songs are being shared daily on social media platforms. One such marriage video of a Zomato delivery agent grooving to a popular Bollywood song-- 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai', is getting a lot of attention and love on the internet.

The video clip shared on Instagram by a user Pulkit Kochar shows a Zomato delivery agent dancing his heart out near a wedding venue. The clip features a man wearing a Zomato t-shirt and grooving to a well-known Hindi song outside a wedding venue.

In the same video, the wedding guests are seen grooving to the same song as the delivery agent entertains the guests outside. The video which simultaneously features both sides has a caption that reads-- "Music knows no boundaries".

Pulkit Kochar who shared the video with the caption "Wholesome" has garnered more than 62,000 views with over 5,600 likes on his video on Meta-owned Instagram. Internet users quickly reacted to the post, flooding the comment section with heart and lovestruck emojis.

With netizens showering love on this video, one of the users called the Zomato delivery agent a "show stopper". The other one said, "If I saw him dancing I'd really invite him in for food."

One of the netizens lauded the food delivery app and said, "Zomato kitna wholesome workforce hai aapka. (Your workforce is wholesome)," while the other one said, "Music has no boundaries. Happiness is an inner thing."