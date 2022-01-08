Zomato Joins #Dolo650 Trend On Twitter; Asks Netizens To Have Good Food & Less Dolo 650

India on Saturday reported 1,41,986 fresh cases of COVID-19 due to the recent surge, taking the total tally to 3,53,68,382, including 3,071 cases of Variant of Concern (VoC) Omicron across 27 states and union territories, the Union Health Ministry informed. However, the COVID-19 surge has given rise to a new meme fest with netizens taking on 'Dolo 650' medication, which is used to treat aches and pains during cold and cough.

Zomato has also joined the trend and asked everyone have a happy weekend and less Dolo 650. In a tweet, the Online food delivery app said, "Happy weekend, everyone! may you all have more good food and less of Dolo 650s."

Reacting to the tweet, a netizen said, "Wait till you start delivering medicines and we will all come back to this tweet." Another requested, "Isis baat par 65% discount dedo. Use promo code DOLO 650 (Please give 65% discount)."

Here are some Dolo 650 memes:

COVID-19 in India

A total of 1,41,986 new COVID cases were reported in a day, which is the highest in 222 days. The active cases have surged to 4,72,169 cases, the highest in 187 days. Meanwhile, the death toll has jumped to 4,83,463 with 285 new fatalities. The national recovery rate has also decreased to 97.30%.

The country has till now reported 3,071 Omicron cases, of which 1,203 individuals have been recovered. Maharashtra has the maximum Omicron cases of 876, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204, according to health ministry data.

Vaccination in India

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, India has administered more than 151 crores of COVID vaccine doses till 6 pm. In the 15-17 group, over 2.22 crore kids have been vaccinated. Notably, the vaccination for children commenced on January 3.

On reaching the 150 crore vaccination mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a remarkable day. He also congratulated the citizens on reaching the milestone as well as asked people to follow COVID protocols.

"India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let’s fight COVID-19," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, the administration of booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers and those 60 years and above will start from January 10.

