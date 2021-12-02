Zomato Joins Viral 'Introvert Hu Bhai' Trend With Pistachio Meme, Netizens In Splits

The word introvert will remind you of a person who is shy and remains alone. However, the word has been trending on the internet as people have been sharing memes on introverts. Netizens in the memes have been showcasing the behaviour of introverts. Food delivery company Zomato too joined the social media users to share a meme on ‘Introvert hu bhai’ on Twitter.

Zomato shares meme on ‘Introvert hu bhai’ trend

Taking to the microblogging site, Zomato shared picture of pistachio and explained the introvert behaviour of the dry fruit. In the meme posted on Twitter, three pistachios can be seen together while pistachio can be seen alone. A line points out towards the pistachio which remains aloof from other pistachios. The text in the picture pointing to the dry fruit reads, "Introvert hu bhai..jaldi open up nahi ho pata.” When the text loosely translated to English reads, “It is introvert and needs time to open up.” Take a look at the post:

Netizens react to meme

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 3300 likes and 200 retweets. The post has caught the attention of netizens who shared their reactions to the post. Some of the netizens even shared memes to express their views regarding the introvert hu bhai trend. One user commented, “Introvert hu bhai,Order late hone par rider ko phone nahi kar pata.” Another user wrote, "Why are other pistas laughing though?" Another user wrote, "too good."

Internet trends keep changing and each trend or meme lasts for a few good days. Another trend has sparked a meme fest on Twitter as netizens compared the behaviour of introverts and extroverts. The latest trend that has been going viral on social media is the 'Introvert hu bhai' trend. The creativity of netizens has fans rolling over the floor laughing. From cricket matches to Bollywood movie scenes, netizens have posted memes relating it to the latest trend 'Introvert hu bhai'. Check out some of the memes shared by netizens:

