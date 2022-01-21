Zomato Shares Video On How To Save French Fries From Hungry Friends 'Pushpa'-style

Zomato has shared a unique way to save french fries from hungry friends by incorporating the viral dance step from 'Srivalli' song from the movie Pushpa. On Instagram, the food delivery business shared a clip, featuring two friends fighting for fries on the plate. The song 'Srivalli' from the movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana plays in the background.

Zomato shared the video with the caption, "pushpa… pushpa raj, main fries share karega nahi." The video begins with two french fries on a plate. We see a hand emerging and quickly taking the fries while another person gestures his disappointment. More fries arrive shortly after, and this time the person uses a novel strategy to keep his fries from being devoured. He uses his fingers to imitate Allu Arjun's steps from the song Srivalli, just like Allu Arjun dragged his feet to the other side at part of the viral hook step from the song. To avoid being devoured, the person in this video uses his fingers to drag the plate with fries on it. Srivalli is heard in the background throughout the video, adding to the song's realism.

People praise Zomato's creativity

The video was shared one day ago and since then it has gone viral with more than 4 lakh views and over 2 thousand likes. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who were impressed by Zomato's creativity. One Instagram user wrote, "Recommending nobel for creative thinking." Another person commented, "That one fry was analogous to the slipper that falls."

The third comment read, "Just like Tom and Jerry where the face of the humans is not revealed, Zomato reels does not reveal the faces of the actors."

The popularity of Srivalli song

Srivalli song has been getting a lot of attention ever since it was released on YouTube. One of the main reasons for the song's success is its soulful music and the unique dance steps by Allu Arjun. Rashmika Manda also makes the video of the song better with her incredible expressions. As of now, the song has more than 71 million views and the number is growing instantly, the video song was released on YouTube two weeks ago on January 4.

Image: @zomato/Instagram