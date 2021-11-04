Zomato's Heartwarming Post On Diwali Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed; Read Post Here

Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato often shares memes and creative posts related to current occasions or festivals. Their social media posts have always been a pleasure for netizens as they constantly interact with foodies about their preferred taste buds and their interests. As today is Diwali, Zomato didn't disappoint their "foodie" users and posted a heartwarming message on the microblogging platform. On the eve of Diwali, Zomato took to its microblogging platform handle, extended hope to people who have lost their loved ones this year and are not up for celebrations.

Have a look at Zomato's Diwali 2021 post:

Before concluding the message, Zomato also raised hope in the millions of hearts and tried its best to strengthen the people to overcome their "invaluable loss." "To homes that didn’t put up lights this year, where sweets have lost their taste for all…where the loss suffered at the start of the year is now making every occasion feel small…We know that it may be too soon to be happy, but we hope you find happiness soon again,” Zomato wrote on its Twitter account.

Here's how netizens reacted to Zomato Diwali tweet

Meanwhile, social media users joined in sharing their personal stories. Some shared their previous year's celebrations while some shared stories of their loss. Since being shared, the heartwarming post has garnered over 21 thousand likes and tonnes of emotional stories shared by netizens. "Thank you Zomato. My mum lighted the lamps last year. 3 months later she was no more. Feeling lost," wrote one user who probably lost her mother this year. "FirstDiwalii without papa…every line that you have written is relatable, also, things will never be same again…ever! But thanks for this post," wrote another user named Prerna. "Thanks @Zomato March 2021 still haunts me, Was literally watching from balcony, all families celebrating, kids lighting patakha, lighting, celebrations.. this is first diwali,my father is not in home, in that chair... Was feeling so down..Diwali will never be the same again.." the third user wrote.

Have a look at other memes posted by Zomato

Well, this is not the first time when Zomato's Twitter handle shared such posts on festival day. On occasion of Durga Puja, the food delivering company asked their Twitter followers in Bangla, "Khabar kheye niecho?". The sentence in Bangla translates to "Have you eaten your dinner?" Netizens were enthralled by Zomato's move just prior to the holy occasion of Mahalaya.

