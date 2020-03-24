Hungry? Zomato's recent initiative on Twitter has left netizens craving for food

The novel coronavirus may have resulted in the lockdown of cities but didn’t dampen the spirit of netizens. With most of the states shutting down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, food delivery services have also been restricted. Amid the hustle and bustle, online food delivery company Zomato took to Twitter to promote the good old ‘Ghar ka khana’ initiative which cannot stop people from posting updates about their home-cooked food.

Painting the social media colourful with dishes

Trying to cheer up the mood of the people and to bring them out of boredom, Zomato started an engaging campaign where it asked its 1.4 million followers about what they are cooking or planning to cook during this period of self-isolation, and the comments will surely increase your craving and make you light up the stove and start prepping. Some day or the other most of us have craved for the tasty ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ and it looks like Zomato gave into the nostalgia too. Thousands of people from all across the country are showing their active participation in the initiative and looks like the Internet is flooded with some mouth-watery and delectable wishes which one cannot resist.

this is now a ghar ka khaana fan account — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) March 23, 2020

Changing the name of the account to 'Ghar ka khana', Zomta tweeted and shared the exciting news among its users and followers who are not able to get a taste of delicious home-cooked food. And along with it, the popular food delivery app threw a question to netizens and received a flurry of delicious comments. The app asked people to make the page more colorful by sending in pictures of what is cooking at their house during this time of quarantine.

reply to this tweet with pictures of what you've been cooking at home 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳



let's make the timeline more colourful — Zomato (@Zomato) March 23, 2020

Mouth-watering dishes

Netizens came forth to post some really drool-worthy dishes and the post received more than 850 likes within seconds of uploading. Hold on to your screens and grab yourself a tissue as the pictures posted by the several users of their yummy dishes being cooked at home will not just tickle your taste buds will also increase your craving to have them.

Mustard fish and fish fried ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ddglGNxe2z — Subhashree Das (@Subhashreeds1) March 23, 2020

Kadhi and rice 😋 pic.twitter.com/KvESv37yzN — Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) March 23, 2020

It wz my Birthday yesterday made two dishes 1 onion capsicum pizza 2 biryani pic.twitter.com/E0faRM4sJO — 𝔭 𝔯 𝔢 𝔪 𝔡 𝔢 𝔳 𝔞 𝔯 ..... (@ipremdevar) March 23, 2020

I cooked after years, literally. And daughter baked. Game on. pic.twitter.com/ZTEC9RUliU — BlogwatiG (@BlogwatiG) March 23, 2020

breakfast.. poached eggs with toast pic.twitter.com/movNDzxAHS — balloons (@Yalwkti1) March 23, 2020

Not all Indorie's go berserk and break the curfew, some stay indoors and make delicious poha 😍 pic.twitter.com/76M3VWclES — Ashirwad Nunihar (@HalfBloodTechie) March 23, 2020

Gondh me laddoo, besan chilla, anda bhurji pic.twitter.com/LBkLEDlJG6 — PurpleIce (@purplep100) March 23, 2020

