Zoo Spoils Giant Panda Cub With Birthday Week Gifts, Netizens React With Heart Eyes

Adorable animals videos are ruling the internet with their delightful acts that further brightens up one's mundane day. When it comes to the videos of giant pandas, Smithsonian's National Zoo always upload pictures and videos of animals that are difficult to ignore. One such video of a giant panda cub playing with its birthday gifts has again left the internet in awe. The one-minute video shared by Zoo authority shows a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji, playing with different enrichment items that he received on his birthday. The adorable video has now won the hearts of millions of social media users.

Watch the adorable video here:

Netizens' reaction to panda's week-long birthday celebration

According to the Instagram post, keepers presented him with a new enrichment item each day for his week-long birthday celebration. As usual, this time too, the netizens were quick to respond to the video that was shared by the zoo authorities with the caption: "Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is having a ball!". The video was shared a few hours ago, has now created a new height by garnering thousands of views on the social media platform. "Do the pandas have access to enrichment items outside of their birthday week too? He seems so happy," asked a social media user named Isabel McCanna. "He is so very precious," read the comment of the second user. "Have watched him grow and birth has brought many smiles," commented the third user. "I’m glad you gave him a mirror, now he can finally appreciate how adorable he is," commented the fourth user.

Here's how cub panda celebrated his first birthday

Earlier, on August 21, the zoo authorities had shared some adorable pictures of Xiao Qi Ji celebrating his first birthday with his mother, Mei Xiang. The cub panda was also taped while sharing two delicious fruit ice cakes with his mother. According to the video shared by the Zoo, the fruit cake was gifted by the zoo authority and was made of frozen-diluted grape and apple juice, sweet potato, apple, pear, carrot, sugar cane, bamboo.

The video shared on Instagram showed Xiao Qi Ji playing on a tree and the grass while after eating cake, while his mother Mei Xiang can be seen watching over it. Netizens, amazed by the cuteness of the two creatures took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "I love them so much! Happy Birthday!". Another individual commented, "Such a precious scene! Our baby cub is beyond adorable. Mei is such a patient and good mom." Another user wrote, "Awww happy bday baby boy!!! I can’t believe he’s 1!".

(Image Credit: Smithsonian's National Zoo Instagram)