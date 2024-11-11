sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 21:13 IST, November 11th 2024

₹10,000 Crore Box Office Gross Within Reach In 2024- Will Kanguva, Pushpa 2, Baby John Deliver?

The year is expected to wrap up with a bang at the box office with Pushpa 2 set to arrive in early December. Varun Dhawan's Baby John has also generated hype.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pushpa 2, Baby John and Kanguva are expected to do well at box office before 2024 wraps up
Pushpa 2, Baby John and Kanguva are expected to do well at box office before 2024 wraps up | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:13 IST, November 11th 2024