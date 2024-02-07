Advertisement

Director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son has set a new record in cricket. Agni Dev Chopra, the left-handed batsman, in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, has scripted history after just four games in the domestic competition. Agni has smashed five centuries in four matches so far and is the leading run-scorer. The 25-year-old has set the world record for becoming the first cricketer to smash hundred in each of his first four first-class matches of career. Agni has scored 767 runs in eight first-class innings at an average of 95.87.

Agni Dev says he never wanted to be in films



Agni's individual scores in the last few innings are- 166 and 92, 164, 114, 105 and 101. Son of a popular filmmaker, Agni shared that he never wanted to be in the film industry. "So I have been asked this question from childhood that will you go into movies but I never thought I would ever be in movies. I never thought that, oh, I should get in because my dad makes movies and it will be an easy avenue for me. I was never interested in movies. I mean I love watching movies and have a great time but it was never my passion," Agni Dev told PTI in an interview.

Agni shares his filmmaker father's advice for him

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, director of Bollywood classics Parinda, 1942-A Love Story and the latest blockbuster, 12th Fail, advised Agni to excel in whatever field he went into. "My dad told me and my sister when we were younger what his father told him: “Agar tumhe sadaak par mochi (cobbler) banna hai, apne sadaak ka best mochi banna. (If you become a cobbler, be the best in your lane). He gave us freedom to do what we wanted but told us to try to be the absolute best. Talent can only take you that far as rest depends on work you do,” Agni said further.

