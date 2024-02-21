Advertisement

Former AIADMK member faced flak of Trisha and her fans after passing derogatory remarks on the Leo actress. After facing backlash for his remarks that went viral, Raju apologised but added that his comments have been misinterpreted.

File photo of Trisha | Image: Trisha/Instagram

AV Raju issues apology after Trisha blasts him

In a new video, Raju said that he is being wrongly accused and wrongly interpreted for what he said in his previous clip. He also said that it was the agenda of the video to show what AIADMK party senior members in a bad light. He also claimed that he no intentions of targeting actors and apologised to Trisha and few directors and cinema personalities.

What is the controversy surrounding Trisha?

The Leo actress was targeted by former AIADMK member AV Raju, who claimed that she was called by a politician for ₹25 lakh. This led to a massive backlash on social media, with netizens coming out in support of Trisha against "derogatory" comments made by Raju in public. As the video of Raju talking about the Tamil actress went viral on social media, she reacted to it in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Trisha wrote in a post on X, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department."

What were the controversial remarks made by AV Raju about Trisha?

AV Raju is said in the viral video that allegedly, A Venkatachalam asked Trisha for sexual favours and it was arranged by MLA Karunas. This happened in Kuvathu in Chennai. Raju further said that many actresses were there and whoever wanted to fulfill their desires turned up. As alleged by Raju, Venkatachalam specifically asked for Trisha and he emphasised on wanting a young woman and they paid her ₹25 lakh for it.