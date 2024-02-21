English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 00:07 IST

It's controversial/ After Trisha Threatens Legal Action, Former AIADMK Member AV Raju Apologises For Derogatory Remarks

Trisha Krishnan blasted former AIADMK member AV Raju over his "disgusting" remarks on her. However, Raju said that his comments were misinterpreted.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Trisha, AV Raju
Trisha, AV Raju | Image:Trisha/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former AIADMK member faced flak of Trisha and her fans after passing derogatory remarks on the Leo actress. After facing backlash for his remarks that went viral, Raju apologised but added that his comments have been misinterpreted.

File photo of Trisha | Image: Trisha/Instagram

AV Raju issues apology after Trisha blasts him

In a new video, Raju said that he is being wrongly accused and wrongly interpreted for what he said in his previous clip. He also said that it was the agenda of the video to show what AIADMK party senior members in a bad light. He also claimed that he no intentions of targeting actors and apologised to Trisha and few directors and cinema personalities.

What is the controversy surrounding Trisha?

The Leo actress was targeted by former AIADMK member AV Raju, who claimed that she was called by a politician for ₹25 lakh. This led to a massive backlash on social media, with netizens coming out in support of Trisha against "derogatory" comments made by Raju in public. As the video of Raju talking about the Tamil actress went viral on social media, she reacted to it in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Trisha wrote in a post on X, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department."

What were the controversial remarks made by AV Raju about Trisha?

AV Raju is said in the viral video that allegedly, A Venkatachalam asked Trisha for sexual favours and it was arranged by MLA Karunas. This happened in Kuvathu in Chennai. Raju further said that many actresses were there and whoever wanted to fulfill their desires turned up. As alleged by Raju, Venkatachalam specifically asked for Trisha and he emphasised on wanting a young woman and they paid her ₹25 lakh for it.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

2 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

2 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

2 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

2 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

2 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

3 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

3 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mrunal Buys Properties Worth ₹10 Crore From Kangana's Family

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  2. Vijay Fan Seeks Encouragement For Exams, Actor Makes Her A BIG Promise

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  3. Throwback To Virushka's Family Moments

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Malaika Arora To Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebs Embrace Neon Outfits

    Galleriesan hour ago

  5. Kareena Ignores Shahid At DPIFF 2024? Video Goes Viral

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo