×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Creator And Legendary Manga Artist, Dies At 68 Due To Subdural Hematoma

The news was made public a week after Akira Toriyama's death by the official Dragon Ball website on Thursday, March 8.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akira Toriyama
Akira Toriyama | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, passed away at the age of 68 on March 1. The news was made public after a week of his death by the official Dragon Ball website on Thursday, March 8. In a long statement, they revealed that the manga artist died due to acute subdural hematoma. 

1955 saw the birth of Akira Toriyama in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. In 1984, he debuted Dragon Ball to the world, and since then, the tale of Goku and his comrades has grown to become one of the most popular anime series ever.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. US FDA grants expanded approval for BeiGene's blood cancer drug

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Nikkei surges as tech stocks rally, banks gain on BOJ speculation

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. IAF's Newest Airbus C-295 MW Aircraft Makes Maiden Landing at Agatti

    Defence19 minutes ago

  5. Bhagwant Mann Approached Me Once to Join Congress: Sidhu’s Big Claim

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo