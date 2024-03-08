Advertisement

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, passed away at the age of 68 on March 1. The news was made public after a week of his death by the official Dragon Ball website on Thursday, March 8. In a long statement, they revealed that the manga artist died due to acute subdural hematoma.

1955 saw the birth of Akira Toriyama in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. In 1984, he debuted Dragon Ball to the world, and since then, the tale of Goku and his comrades has grown to become one of the most popular anime series ever.

Advertisement