Alia Bhatt recently attended the Forbes 3050 event in Mumbai on March 8. The actress spoke about her sources of inspiration and her peers in the industry. She also spoke about the need for inclusivity and diversity.

Alia Bhatt praises Aishwarya, Deepika and other peer actresses

Speaking at the event, Alia Bhatt lauded actresses for changing the dynamics in the industry. She also called some of her peers her inspiration. She claimed to admire Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and other actresses in the film fraternity.

Speaking at the event, Alia shared, “Actresses from the Indian film industry have done that, and have been huge sources of inspiration to me. Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika (Padukone), are actors who are also friends of mine, but I also admire deeply. So I have to give them a lot of credit because they paved the way in a sense. You know, made it a normal thing.”

Alia Bhatt opens up about inclusivity and diversity

Alia Bhatt also spoke about inclusivity and diversity which according to her is a ‘need of the hour’. She mentioned that despite everything that is happening around her, the story of films is what takes precedence over other things.

She said, “I also feel like we are living in a time where inclusivity, diversity is the need of the hour where you want to see different faces from different parts of the world, speaking in different accents. But all part of the same, telling the same language if a story. At the end of the day, the story is what should be at the forefront. Not where you come from, or what accent you speak, or what your ethnicity is.”