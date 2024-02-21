Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 11:06 IST

Ameen Sayani, Iconic Radio Host Known For Geetmala, Dies At 91

Ameen Sayani passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 91.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ameen Sayani
Ameen Sayani | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ameen Sayani, the radio presenter of the popular show Geetmala, died on Tuesday, February 20, of a heart failure. He was 91. His son, Rajil Sayani, confirmed the demise of the iconic figure last night at a hospital.

Ameen Sayani passes away 

Ameen's son Rajil said that his father was taken to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai but couldn't be saved. The funeral will be held on Thursday. The doctors at the hospital tried to treat him but he was declared dead after the revival attempts did not yield a positive result. Ameen had been suffering from high blood pressure and other age-related ailments for some time. He also had back issues owing to which he used a walker.

File photo of Ameen Sayani | Image: Instagram 

More about Ameen Sayani

Ameen Sayani was born in Mumbai on December 21, 1932. He rose to fame throughout the years, thanks to his captivating style and melodic voice. He started out as an English-language broadcaster but switched to Hindi after India gained independence. Sayani's radio show Geetmala, which first aired in December 1952, helped popularize radio listening in India and brought him great fame.

Sayani's Geetmala demonstrated his profound comprehension of the changing music scene in addition to being a musical extravaganza. The popularity of the program cemented his reputation as a radio maestro. It was in operation from 1952 until 1994, and then again in 2000–2001 and 2001–2003. Although the show's name changed a little, its concept stayed the same.

File photo of Ameen Sayani | Image: X

He produced a record number of 54,000 radio programmes and lent his voice to over 19,000 advertisements and jingles. His voice has also been imitated in the song Tamma Tamma Again from the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania. 

His catchphrase, "Behno aur Bhaiyo" (sisters and brothers), made him instantly recognizable and became a popular parody. He also experimented with acting, making brief appearances in several movies, most of them as announcers.

With inputs from IANS

Published February 21st, 2024 at 10:36 IST

