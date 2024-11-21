sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 00:06 IST, November 21st 2024

Amid Naga-Sobhita’s Wedding, Samantha Writes About Staying Calm During Difficult Situations

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared an inspiring poem titled "If" by author Rudyard Kipling.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chay-Sobhita
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chay-Sobhita | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

00:04 IST, November 21st 2024