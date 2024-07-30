Published 21:23 IST, July 30th 2024
Amitabh Bachchan Calls Himself 'Pan-India' In Hilarious Trailer Of Gujarati Film Fakt Purusho Maate
In the opening dialogue, Big B takes ownership of pan-India title. This comes after global praise for him in the recently released Kalki 2898 AD.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan in Fakt Purusho Maate trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:23 IST, July 30th 2024