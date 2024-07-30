sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 21:23 IST, July 30th 2024

Amitabh Bachchan Calls Himself 'Pan-India' In Hilarious Trailer Of Gujarati Film Fakt Purusho Maate

In the opening dialogue, Big B takes ownership of pan-India title. This comes after global praise for him in the recently released Kalki 2898 AD.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amitabh Bachchan in Fakt Purusho Maate trailer
Amitabh Bachchan in Fakt Purusho Maate trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:23 IST, July 30th 2024