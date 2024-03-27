Anne Hathaway Says Christopher Nolan Helped Save Her Career Amid Online Backlash

Advertisement

Anne Hathaway recently spoke about how Christopher Nolan saved her career when the public turned against after winning the Oscar for Les Miserables. For the unversed, Hathaway was brutally trolled online after her Oscar win.

In a recent conversation with Vanity Fair during a cover story interview, Anne revealed how Christopher Nolan saved her career amid online backlash. The actress said, “A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online.” She further added, “I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of.”

For the unversed, Anne is referring to the role of NASA scientist Dr. Amelia Brand in Nolan’s space epic Interstellar. “I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect,” the actress said. She further added, “And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me.”

Anne Hathaway speaks about her miscarriage

In the same interview, Anne spoke out about infertility and miscarriage. A topic often shied away from, the actress pressed on the need to let women around the world carrying this burden know that the painful experience is actually rather common and that they are not alone in their struggle. In lieu of the same, Anne spoke about her own miscarriage. She said, "Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would’ve felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone...I wasn’t going to feel ashamed of something that seemed to me statistically to actually be quite normal."

She further added, "It's really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong". Speaking about the gap in knowledge still surrounding the issue she said, "...Where is this information? Why are we feeling so unnecessarily isolated?"