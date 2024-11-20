sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions | Air Pollution |

Published 09:46 IST, November 20th 2024

'The Throne of God Might Tremble...': AR Rahman's Emotional Note Announcing Separation With Wife

AR Rahman Divorce: The Oscar-winning music composer and his now estranged wife Siara would have completed three decades of togetherness next year in March.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AR Rahman with wife Saira
A file photo of AR Rahman with his wife Saira | Image: instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:45 IST, November 20th 2024

AR Rahman