Updated March 24th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Atif Aslam Introduces Daughter Haleema To The World, Shares Adorable Photos On 1st Birthday

Popular singer Atif Aslam has shared adorable photos of his daughter Haleema on the occasion of her first birthday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Atif Aslam
Atif Aslam with his daughter | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has given many soulful romantic songs in the Indian music industry such as Tu Jaane Na, Dil Diyan Gallan, and Jeena Jeena. However, this time the singer is in the news owing to his personal life. not for his songs The singer often shares pictures and videos on his social media platforms to offer glimpses into his family. This time too, the singer took to his Instagram to share pictures of his daughter, Haleema, on the occasion of the little one's first birthday.

Atif Aslam introduces Haleema to the world

In the first picture, Atif can be seen happily playing with his daughter and the father-daughter duo are twinning in white ensembles. Atif wore a white co-ord set while his daughter looked adorable in a white frock paired with black shoes. In another picture, the singer shared a heart-melting image of the one-year-old who is posing for the camera standing on a sofa. In the caption, Atif revealed that he had kept Haleema's missing shoe (in the first picture) in her pocket. He wrote, "Baba has kept princess's shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena. Unconditional Happy birthday 23/03/23 #atifaslam #happybirthday #fatherlove #daughters."

 

 

Soon after he shared the post, his friends flooded the comment section. Sana Shahnawaz wrote, "MashaAllah. Happy birthday to Haleema." Momal Sheikh wrote, "MashaAllah". A user wrote, "Awww she is the cutest ma shaa Allah happy birthday Halima."

Advertisement

 

 

When Atif Aslam announced the birth of his daughter Haleema

Atif and his wife, Sarah, became parents to a daughter last year. Announcing the arrival of the little one, Atif wrote, "Finally, the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived..Both baby and sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan."

 

 

Sarah and Atif got married in Lahore on March 29, 2013. They are also parents to two sons, Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

