Updated February 20th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

71st Miss World Contestants Visit Raj Ghat Ahead Of Opening Ceremony

The countdown to the 71st Miss World Grand Finale has begun, with the event set to take place on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Miss World Contestants
Miss World Contestants | Image:Miss World/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The excitement is palpable in Delhi as 120 Miss World participants from around the globe have arrived in the heart of India, ready to embark on their journey to compete for the prestigious title. The 120 contestants, representing nations from across the world, convened at Hotel Ashoka in the National Capital.

Miss World participants at Raj Ghat

Miss World participants, along with Julia Morley, the Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, paid heartfelt homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat, whose principles of truth, non-violence, and social justice continue to inspire generations worldwide and resonate with the Miss World Organization’s theme of Beauty with a Purpose.

Miss World participants at Rajghat | Image: Miss World/Instagram 

The Miss World's official page shared pictures of its contestants at Raj Ghat on Instagram and wrote, ''This morning Julia Morley and the Miss World participants visited the Raj Ghat, also known as the Gandhi Memorial, where they paid respect to Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi is most famous for his philosophy of nonviolence which has inspired civil rights leaders around the world.'' The candidates also visited the Gandhi Museum.

Miss World participants gear up for the pageant

Over the ensuing weeks, the participants will partake in a myriad of events, challenges, and philanthropic endeavors, where they will not only showcase their beauty and grace but also their intellect, compassion, and commitment to social causes.

Miss World pageant | Image: Miss World/Instagram

The countdown to the 71st Miss World Grand Finale has begun, with the event set to take place on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. India last hosted the international pageant in 1996.

(With IANS inputs)

Published February 20th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

