Updated March 10th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Oscars 2024: What Is Included In The 'Everyone Wins' Gift Bag Worth $178,000

Amid everything else that is ready to fill Tinseltown around Oscars' 2024 in the next few hours, the $178,000 'Everyone Wins' gift bag is extremely intriguing.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Oscars
Oscars | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As the excitement builds for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards, Hollywood's elite are gearing up to receive a lavish array of gifts in the form of the coveted Oscar gift bags. For the 22nd consecutive year, Lash Fary, the mastermind behind Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, has curated an exclusive selection of treats for a select group of nominees.

What do we know about the lavish Oscars gift bag?

Dubbed "Everyone Wins," this year's gift bags promise to pamper nominees with an eclectic mix of goodies, independently curated by Fary himself. Reserved for the top acting and directing nominees, totalling 25 individuals, the gift bags boast an impressive variety of nearly 60 items valued at over $170,000.

 

 

What’s inside the Oscars' gift bag?

The pièce de résistance of this year's offering is an extravagant $50,000 trip to a luxurious chalet nestled in the Swiss Alps. But the indulgence doesn't stop there, with a plethora of high-end products and experiences designed to cater to every whim and desire.

From beauty essentials and gourmet treats to innovative skincare solutions and exclusive retreats, the gift bags leave no stone unturned in ensuring nominees are well-rested, well-fed, and glowing with radiance. Highlights include a retro-themed Rubik's Cube commemorating its 50th anniversary, a lavish skincare gift set valued at $515, and a transformative seven-day retreat at the Golden Door California valued at $24,000.

However, it's not just about the extravagant gifts; companies vie for a top spot in the gift bags for unparalleled exposure to A-list celebrities. Fary talked to Reuters about the value of celebrity endorsements in elevating brand visibility and cachet, investing in securing a spot in the gift bags well worth it for participating companies.

The 96th Academy Awards will begin on 11 March 2024 at 4:30 am IST.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 21:48 IST

