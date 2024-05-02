Ahead of Cannes 2024, Revisiting Anushka Sharma's Debut At The Renowned Film Festival

Advertisement

The 77th Festival de Cannes will take place from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday, May 25, 2024. Indian films like Shyam Benegal's Manthan, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Maisam Ali’s In Retreat, and Chidanand S Naik’s Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know, will be screened at the event.

As for the celebrities, there is no confirmation about anyone’s appearance at the festival as of now. Previously, Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, and more have marked their presence at the event. Last year, Anushka Sharma made her Cannes debut with Lo’real. Ahead of this year’s event, we look back at the PK actress’ fashionable foray at the film festival.

Anushka Sharma turns heads in Richard Quinn gown

For her Cannes appearance, Anushka wore an ivory Richard Quinn Couture off-the-shoulder gown embellished with ivory silk taffeta roses and hand-embroidered by the company's in-house studio. The actress accessorised it with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard, pear-shaped drop earrings made of white and yellow diamonds, and heels by Gianvito Rossi. Anushka completed her look with neat makeup and a hair knot.

For her second look, Anushka opted for a Prada outfit. She wore black, shimmered trousers teamed with a baby pink tube top with a unique cape. The actress paired her look with a pair of diamond earrings, rings, and a black clutch.

More about Cannes 2024

Greta Gerwig, American director, screenwriter, and actress, whose 2023 release Barbie became the highest-grossing film that year, will preside over the feature film Competition Jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Gerwig, 40, is the first American female director to take on the role of Jury President at the Festival de Cannes.

Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan will be the President of the Un Certain Regard Jury at Cannes 2024. One new addition this year: The festival is launching a competitive immersive section featuring works of virtual and augmented reality.

